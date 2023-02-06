Ayigbe Edem attends 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles [Video]

Not only did top-rated acts get recognized for their best recordings, compositions, and craft on the night but others also had the experience of a lifetime getting recognized on stage.

Of the multiple big international names who rocked the red carpet of the Academy’s 65th edition, Ghanaian rapper Edem were spotted in attendance.

Taking to his official Twitter page to share the exciting news that he was also there to witness the Academy Awards, he hinted that he did have a good time at the ceremony.

The rapper took the opportunity to network and attain some leverage for their brands.

He was also captured rocking a designer suit while posing before the Grammys’ monument.

The artist afterwards managed to locate his fellow colleague Stonebwoy who was also in attendance along the aisle and conversed while the show went on.

The rapper was also an invitee at the African Nominees Brunch which was held at Grammy Museum on Saturday February 05, 2023 ahead of Grammy Awards.

Meanwhile, Rocky Dawuni lost out on the Best Global Music Performance award, which was won by Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman for their collaboration 'Bayethe'.