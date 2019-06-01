Although many had concerns about Shatta Wale constantly picking on Stonebowy, they would prefer some beef going on occasionally.

Entertainment watchers scanning true a list of artistes they think Shatta Wale should beef with since he is now friends with Stonebwoy.

It appears Ayigbe Edem doesn't want to be on the list and is already forewarning the self-acclaimed dancehall king.

He posted a message on Twitter in which he appears to warn Shatta Wale that he is deadlier than Stonebwoy.

The tweet, with a picture of Shatta Wale wondering, read: "Now that Stonebwoy and I are friends who else can I pick a fight with. Ok let me try Ayigbe Edem. No chale that dude is a typical ewe. I prefer an Ewe with a gun to a spiritual one."