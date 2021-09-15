Ayisha Modi totally unrecognisable in a new photo (PHOTO)

According to Ayisha, her enemies attempted killing her but she bounced their juju off and sent it back to them.

She claimed she has seen a spirit before and even on her sickbed, she dealt with her enemies spiritually. She bragged that she is a powerful woman and warned that her fans should be careful with those they call friends.

“Who them trying to kill?! This is Ayisha Modi your angel witch. Juju. I sent it back to them oooo. R.I.P brother D.J Adviser. Make them no try. You see spirit before? Even on my sick bed, I was given it to them back to back Arrrr woman is too powerful. Inside enemy paaaa ooo! Be very careful with those we call friends,” she wrote.

Ayisha Modi disclosed that the picture was taken months ago when ‘evil souls’ on social media were trying to pull her down. She said she has sent it [juju] back to the 'evil souls' in millions of ways, adding that her fans will hear from her soon.

“Thanks to everyone for their prayers and support. It’s hasn’t been easy. But guess what we won. Allah over do. Even on my dying bed I still saved a soul. Am well oooo. This picture is months ago when evil souls in the media was trying to pull me down. I have sent it back to you guys in 100000 million ways. Try me again next time. All the audios they send to my Godparents about me Dey my hands. At the right time, very very soon u guys go hear am. Inside enemy. They are not humans so am I.”