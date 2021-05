Confirming his mother's death, Bukom Banku invited H.E Nana Addo, John Mahama and Ghanaians to come and support him but warned that he doesn't want to see Ayitey Powers at the funeral else he will cut off his head with a machete.

In a chat with SVTV Africa, he said "I helped Powers to bury his mother but if he comes to the funeral, I'll cut his head off. I don't want him to come to my mothers funeral. I'll even shoot him. Everyone can come but not him".