Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, who was introduced to the world and named yesterday. The royal baby, who now becomes the 7th heir to the throne after his father, has been named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The baby of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has attracted a lot of attention online, one from Danny Baker, which has cost him his BBC job. The English writer shared a black and white photo of a couple walking with a dressed monkey and captioned it “Royal baby leaves hospital”.

Though Meghan Markle is an American, she has African heritage, therefore, some social media users have identified Danny’s tweet as a racist one. The tweet sparked a debate online which has seen the BBC sack Danny Baker.

He shared a tweet to announce that he was dismissed and also issued an apology for the said racist tweet. “Just got fired from @bbc5live. For the record - it was red sauce. Always. [SIC]” he wrote?

In another tweet, he said “Once again. Sincere apologies for the stupid unthinking gag pic earlier. Was supposed to be joke about Royals vs circus animals in posh clothes but interpreted as about monkeys & race, so rightly deleted. Royal watching, not my forte. Also, guessing it was my turn in the barrel. [SIC]”

Pulse Ghana

However, Danny isn’t excited about his dismissal and hints he might be suing the BBC whilst he also announced other opportunities are already coming his way.

See his tweets below and tell us what you think. Was his dismissal fair or the BBC overreacted?