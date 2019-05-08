The new addition to the royal family, baby Sussex was born on Monday, May 6, 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped the royal tradition of debuting their baby on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital.

Two days after welcoming their first child, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped out with their newborn son at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception!)

Glowing in a white sleeveless dress, Meghan Markle stood behind her husband who held the baby boy in his hands.

The baby, wrapped in a delicate, cream-coloured blanket and wearing a white knit cap, slept through his first interview in his father’s arms. His mother reached over, repeatedly, to stroke his head.

“It’s magic,” the duchess said when asked about motherhood. “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” The baby, she said, “has the greatest temperament in the world, he’s really calm.”