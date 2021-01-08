Julie Yiadom-Oti, who is the mother of the afro-pop songstress, passed away in London, UK, after a short illness.

UK-based Ghanaian blogger Chris-Vincent Agyapong confirmed Madam Yiadom-Oti's death with screenshot of their last WhatsApp chat.

“This is really sad. She actually messaged me on New Year and we spoke during the Christmas holidays. She even sent a parcel of gifts to my home address in the U.K. and I told her when I return from Ghana I will come and see her to thank her properly,” Mr Agyapong stated on his Facebook page.

“And now she is gone like that? Now Becca, what would you say to yourself? Following my interview with her, she became like a mother—always checking on me. She was a wonderful caring woman,” he added.

Becca hasn’t released any official statement following the report.