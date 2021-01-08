The Ghanaian singer's estranged biological mother has been reported to have died in London after a short illness. UK-based Ghanaian blogger Chris-Vincent Agyapong confirmed her death with a screenshot of their last WhatsApp chat.

Reacting to the sad news, Becca shared a blank post on social media and wrote "one of the darkest days of my life. I just lost My mom... Madam Julie Oti following a very brief illness".

In the post seen by pulse.com.gh, she continued that "this shock and pain is unbearable and the family would like to beg for understanding and respect of our privacy during this difficult time to moan".

Becca mourns mother

Becca's estranged relationship with her mother became a public topic after reports of her complaining that her daughter has abandoned her surfaced online after an explosive interview with Chris-Vincent.

The late Madam Julie Yiadom-Oti accused Becca's husband of her polluting her daughter to ignore over reports that he allegedly claimed she is a witch.

Becca with her mother

Complaining about her distant relationship with Becca, the 51-year-old, who said she had Becca at age 15 before moving to the U.K, said the singer has decided to treat her step-mother as her biological mother.

Speaking close form her tears she said she was even sabotaged and disrespected during Becca's wedding ceremony. However, Becca reacting the saga broke down into tears whilst addressing the issue on Hitz FM - watch the video below.