Madam Juliana Oti, in the interview with Ghanacelebrities.com, disclosed that she hasn’t spoken to her daughter for about a year now. She added that it all started at the singer’s wedding where she was sidelined.

Becca’s biological mother, who lives in the U.K, was reacting to claims that the musician’s husband, Tobi Daniel, has tagged her as a witch, therefore, cutting her away from reaching her daughter.

READ ALSO: Becca finally explains why she deleted NAM1's photos and unfollowed him

The video has since gone viral with the likes of renowned Ghanaian music producer, Appietus, talking about it and warning Becca’s husband to be very careful. The “African Woman” singer appeared on Hitz FM this morning and the issue was put to her.

In answering, Becca paused for a while as tears flooded her eyes as she attempted addressing the issue. She, however, managed to speak, telling the audience that, the woman in question is her mother and she loves her so much.

READ ALSO: Pamper your pregnant partners, it's not easy - Yvonne Nelson advises men

Becca has also called for the public to respect her mother, pleading that the public should kindly respect their privacy as they solve the issue at home. She, however, admitted that she hasn’t spoken to her mother for some time now but assured listeners that she will reach out to her soon.