According to the film producer, pregnancy is a very tough phase for women and they deserve the best of attention from partners whilst they carry a child.

“Pregnancy is a very tough phase for women, can you imagine a baby growing inside of you and having all the uncertainties in the world and not being ok psychologically??” she tweeted.

Dishing out some ways men can be that nice to their partners during this procreation period, she advised that men should massage the feet of their pregnant wives every evening, give them hugs and also fix them breakfast.

Read more from her tweets below.