Becca’s mother, Miss Juliana Oti Yiadom, in a recent interview has reacted to reports that the singer's ’husband, Tobi Daniel, has tagged her as a witch, therefore, cutting her off from Becca.

During the explosive interview, Miss Juliana disclosed that her daughter hasn’t spoken to her for about a year now, stating that it all started from Becca and Tobi’s wedding, where she sidelined and also disrespected by her son-in-law.

In reaction to the myriads of issues raised by Becca’s mother, the singer’s father has now issued a press statement to counter it all. The letter which was shared by Quophi Akyeame, who is close to Becca’s family, stated that Madam Juliana grossly lied in the interview.

An excerpt of the letter reads: “Everything that was said about our daughter and our inlaw is not the truth.” The Press Statement further issued an apology to the general public as it also condemned Becca’s mother for deciding to go public with the issue.

Read more from the statement below.