During an interview which has gone viral, Madam Juliana Yiadom, Becca’s mother, who lives in the U.K, revealed that it’s close to a year now that she has had a worthy conversation with her daughter.

Reacting to reports that Tobi has described her a witch, she fired back at him with some unsavoury words, tagging him as a thief, who thinks everyone who gets close to Becca, will also be stealing from her.

Veteran Ghanaian music producer, Appietus, has added his two cents to the saga, warning that Becca’s husband is up to something for cutting away everybody around Becca.

He made the comments during a show on Okay FM. “I have nothing against Nigerians but some of them go overboard. This guy is up something, why is he clearing the way, what does he want to do to Becca, that he has cleared everyone around her?” Appietus quizzed.

He further warned that should anything happen to the songstress, Tobi will not be spared. Watch more from the video below and tell us what you think.