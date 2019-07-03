However, the actress buried the rumours alive when she granted an interview and boldly mentioned that she is related to the rapper and that won’t allow them to date.

“We are family. He is my cousin o, no I am serious, he is Gaise and my Grandmom is Gaise, we are all from the same place. We’ve always known, ask him. So even if we are feeling each other koraa, that thing was just holding us back” Yvonne Nelson was told MzGee of JoyNews.

However, in a recent interview, the presenter caught up with the “Awoa” rapper who never hid his obsession with Yvonne Nelson, and he was asked if he is truly related to the actress. He said “ NO” adding that they were only like good friends as he stated that Yvonne lied.

Did Yvonne tell such a lie to cover up for anything? Watch the video below and share your thoughts with us.