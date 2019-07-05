According to the singer, she is someone who is addicted to Instagram and it got to a point that it was distorting her sleep, therefore, she needed to unfollow everyone she was following on the platform, including NAM1.

Speaking during an interview on Hitz FM which was monitored by Pulse.com.gh, the singer in explanation said that “I am an addict, sometimes I sleep at 4 AM, I see the sun come out before I sleep … so it was conscious to a conscious effort to control myself not to continuously be on Instagram”

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay apologizes for provocatively dressing to visit Ex-President Kufuor

Talking to Hitz FM Presenter, Andy Dosty, about how come NAM1’s images went missing on her page as well, pulse.com.gh heard Becca say that “If anybody follows my Instagram, I delete every everybody if I post you, Andy, 3 days later and it’s off.”

“The only time I posted him was on his birthday and another photo of I with him and Stonebwoy at the BETS which I already deleted a long time ago before all these started happening” Becca continued.