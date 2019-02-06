As a proudly touted attention seeker, Rosemond Brown confessed to her inability to let the news of Becca’s baby pass on without giving her unsanctioned two cents on the matter.

According to Akuapim Polo, since the baby came some 6 months after the marriage ceremony, that means Becca trapped her husband with pregnancy. She said, “It means that because she was pregnant that is why the guy got married to her.”

She also advised Becca to work extra hard at her marriage since she has given birth. Because if you don’t take care of your marriage after giving birth, the men will vanish. She also admonished her to keep her marriage off social media.

