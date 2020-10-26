The incident happened on Sunday at St Elizabeth in Jamaica whilst burial ceremony of Lilieth Sewell was going. According to eyewitnesses, Beenie Man lost control of himself as he saw his mother's casket being lowered into her grave.

What is supposed to be an all-white farewell ceremony became a frightening moment for observers who saw the "King of the Dancehall' singer falling. People close to him quickly carried him away out of sight.

READ ALSO: Don't do drugs, I am an example of how it can ruin you - Daniel Williams

Miss Lilieth Sewell reportedly suffered a stroke in July 2020 and was hospitalised for some time. After she was discharged from the University Hospital of the West Indies, she died a few weeks later in September.

See the post below for the scary moment when her son collapsed at her funeral.