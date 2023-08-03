Marriage saved me from 'wasting my life' – Berevely Afaglo admits

Before tying the knot, Beverly Afaglo admits she led a wild and youthful lifestyle, but marriage gave her the opportunity to leave it all behind and concentrate on creating a strong foundation for her family life.

"I don't compare myself to anybody because at the end of the day, I'm grateful that when you mention Ghanaian actress, I'll be there. If not for that (marriage), I would have done a lot of things," Beverly Afaglo shared during the interview on "Afro Joint."

The actress expressed gratitude for the positive impact of marriage on her life. While it may have slowed down her acting career compared to her unmarried colleagues, she believes that marriage has brought stability and purpose to her life. It allowed her to focus on important aspects of life, making her grateful for the choices she has made.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm happy I got married; otherwise, I would have done a lot of things. I would have wasted my life because I was wild. It made me stop a lot of things, so it's good," she added.