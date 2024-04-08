Berla Mundi details why she ditched GhOne to TV3 (VIDEO)

However, years after her exit, Berla in a viral video, has explained that it was a tough decision to leave GHOne.

Pulse Ghana

Berla said she was scared to lose the bond that existed between her and the media house when she initially thought of resigning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berla Mundi said although she could not afford to satisfy her needs during her stay at GHOne, she was afraid to take the next step because she thought she owed the company some loyalty.

“The latter parts of my days at GHOne had become very tough. I felt like I had grown to a certain limit, and the platform could not afford what I wanted anymore. But I was afraid to make that bold step to leave. That was because my whole journey as a broadcast journalist had started with GHOne. From the inception up to that point in my life, I felt like I owed the company something—a favour or my career. I was looking for a way to move because things had become very difficult. I just wasn’t finding myself in that space anymore,” she stated.

Pulse Ghana

Still clouded in fear, Berla Mundi further expressed that TV3 got in touch with her, and she accepted their offer but later declined it.

She said she made he final call to leave when she realized she was losing herself at GHOne. She eventually moved to TV3 after she was told her position was still vacant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“TV3 got in touch with me. The first time, I wanted to move, and I told them I’d come, but at the same time, in the back of my mind, I felt like they were jokers because I was not moving. I had signed the contract and everything, and it was time for me to move, and then I had to tell them the bitter truth: I am sorry, but I cannot make it. I was so afraid to move that I got stuck in that space. For another six months, I was there. My first move was in March, but my final move was in September.

Pulse Ghana

"While I was in GHOne, things took a turn. The backbiting started; there were a lot of accusations here and there, and there were people who were treating me like I didn’t matter, and I just didn’t understand what it meant. It was just God making things uncomfortable for me. I just told my manager, Let’s see if there’s still space for me at TV3, and there was space for me. They reserved that space for me, and I was willing to leave because, at that time, I didn’t see myself growing at that point. I was so depressed,” she explained.