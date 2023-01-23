BET tips Black Sherif for international stardom

According to BET, Black Sherif Is a renaissance man at the cusp of international stardom

In their tweet, BET Music added that “The Ghanaian multi-genre artist may be young, but his music is already far-reaching”

“Black Sherif is an extraordinarily well-traveled and cultured creative who is part of a larger movement in Africa catching the world’s attention. He’s still 21 though, so the dreams and his influence have only just begun”.

2022 has proven to be big for Ghanaian new talent and Blacko the black star in Ghana’s flag.

Black Sherif, since gaining popularity through his hit song “First Sermon” in May 2021, has caught the attention of several global acts including Burna Boy, DJ Khaled, Timberland, Arrdee and Darkoo, Akon and the likes.