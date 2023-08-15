Beware of ‘devil’ managers who want to be super stars than you -Fameye warns artists

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghanaian singer Fameye is giving a serious warning to fellow musicians about being cautious when it comes to managers who care more about their own fame than the wellbeing of the artists they represent.

On August 14, Fameye posted on Facebook, advising artists to be careful not to agree to deals with managers who prioritize their own success over the artists'.

He mentioned that such managers might seem like helpful figures but could actually be harmful influences.

“If you are an artiste and your manager wants to be a super star than you? Be careful, is either you signed a wrong deal or a Devil came in a form of an angel (sic)💡,” he posted.

Fameye's message may probably be a wakeup call to his colleagues to be mindful of the kind of managers they settle to work with to prevent any future grudges.

He hopes that his post will remind his fellow musicians to choose their managers wisely, so that they can avoid future conflicts.

Fameye, whose real name is Peter Famiyeh Bozah, gained recognition after participating in the MTN Hitmaker reality show's third season.

He is best known for his song "Nothing I Get". He was awarded the Best New Artist of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

