The magazine in its latest issue did a cover story on the three Nigerian afrobeats stars where they talked about how they have been adjusting creatively and personally to life during the pandemic, factors which have been driving the industry’s investment in Africa in the past few years, stereotypes about Africa and more.

But the magazine failed to recognize them as global stars despite having massive streaming numbers and sales over the years, international headline concerts plus top international awards and nominations.

Rather, it labelled them ‘breakout stars’ who are taking the global stage.

Davido shared the cover artwork on his Instagram page with the caption: “I cover magazine I cover magazine !!! @billboard Cover with my sister @tiwasavage and brother @mreazi !!! .... ‘The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.’ – Africa Must Unite ! I DREAMT OF THIS SHIT!!”

Tiwa Savage said she is proud of the feature and called it history.

“I AM SO PROUD TO BE AN AFRICAN WOMAN RIGHT NOW Cover of @billboard with my brothers @davidoofficial @mreazi #HISTORY”

Mr Eazi, on the other hand, said, “AFRICA NOW!!!! @billboard cover issue with my Brother & Sister @davidoofficial & @tiwasavage.”