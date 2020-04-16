The Ghanaian singer shared a video of himself enjoying drinks served him in the swimming pool at his residence. The last time we saw something like this was when Shatta Wale showed us himself enjoying lunch in his swimming pool yesterday.

The dancehall act is not the only one among his music colleagues that love to make so much out of their private swimming pools. The “Brother Brother” singer also has one at his home and makes very good use of it as he is showing us right.

READ ALSO: Florence Obinim has undergone butt enlargement; Kennedy Agyapong alleges (VIDEO)

Bisa shared the cosy video on his social media pages with a caption announcing that he has a new song coming out soon. “2020 single coming next week. Background song - Doormat #quarantine #isolation #bisakdei #stayhome,” he wrote.

Sista Afia reacting to the video wrote "Eii bossuuu This be Miami ooo living oo" with an Instagram user @Costero4me saying that "Peer pressure. Shatta Wale did it so u also want to do it" See his post below plus more reactions to Bisa’s home chilling life amidst this Coronavirus lockdown.