Florence Obinim’s crime is that in a video seen by pulse.com.gh she questioned why Mr Agyapong always results in telling lies to defame people. Her comments came as a reaction to the politician claiming to have exposed her husband with pieces of information that the man of God is a cultist and chronic womanizer.

In response, Kennedy Agyapong during a show on his TV station, NET 2, has vowed to deal with Mrs Obinim passing those comments about. Whilst addressing the matter, he shared old photos of the defunct gospel singer and said that ‘first you wear jokoto but now you’ve gone to work on your butt and wear jeans’.

Speaking furiously during the show, the father of 22 children, sharing more insights he has gathered about Florence Obinim said he has more information and will even show her underwear on air on Monday. Watch the video below.