The Kumawood actor has been reported dead by showbiz personalities who took to social media to mourn him. Hitz FM presenter, Andy Dosty, who confirmed the on radio said " the actor passed on after a short illness".

He further took to social media to bid his colleague farewell. Sharing a picture, he wrote “Oh Lord, I don’t want to believe you’re gone. God be with you my friend” and that has fetched messages of condolences from some actors and fans of Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

The last time the actor made headlines was when he announced that he has quit acting to do the work of God full time. In a video of him preaching at church, he said "If I have stopped acting, I have stopped because of it’s full of evil".

He continued that “Every day you would meet different people; every day you would see different girls, all of them want you to become their friends and some of them are coming from the marine sea. They should take their movie.”

We at pulse.com.gh extend our condolences to the bereaved family of the actor. May His Soul Rest in Peace. Watch his viral sermon in the video below.