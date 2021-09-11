According to KK Fosu, "I disagree with former late Ghana’s President, Kwame Nkrumah for saying that the Black man is capable of managing his own affairs… I disagree; the black man can’t coach the Black Stars… CK Akonnor can never coach the Black Stars".
'The black man is not capable of coaching Black Stars, they should be assistants' - KK Fosu
Celebrated Highlife musician, KK Fosu, has waded into sports to talk about the fate of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor.
C.K Akonnor has come under intense pressure following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
During an interview on Hot FM, The ‘Sudwe’ hitmaker explained that, "the black coaches can only be assistants to expatriate coaches. At the time that Kwasi Appiah was coaching the Black Stars, the players were at their peak- Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and the rest were world-class players".
The Ghanaian national team captained by Dede Ayew lost to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by a goal to nil on Monday in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match which was played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Ever since the Black Stars lost defeat, some football fanatics have been saying that CK Akonnor is not really the right man for the job, hence, must be sacked.
KK Fosu adding his thoughts to the conversation said C.K is not capable of coaching the Black Stars. He advised that "if we want the Black Stars to do well, then the way the team is currently being managed should be changed".
