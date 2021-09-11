C.K Akonnor has come under intense pressure following Ghana’s defeat to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

During an interview on Hot FM, The ‘Sudwe’ hitmaker explained that, "the black coaches can only be assistants to expatriate coaches. At the time that Kwasi Appiah was coaching the Black Stars, the players were at their peak- Asamoah Gyan, Sulley Muntari and the rest were world-class players".

The Ghanaian national team captained by Dede Ayew lost to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa by a goal to nil on Monday in the 2022 World Cup qualifying match which was played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Ever since the Black Stars lost defeat, some football fanatics have been saying that CK Akonnor is not really the right man for the job, hence, must be sacked.