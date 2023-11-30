Blacko, in fact, wished Arthur knew how deep his love for him is.
Black Sherif declares 'so much love' for Kwesi Arthur
The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has declared his utmost love for rap star Kwesi Arthur, causing a stir among fans and followers.
On X, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Black Sherif wrote: "I love Kwesi Arthur so much, I wish he knew."
The duo have collaborated on various projects including Kwesi Arthur’s hit track, “Alhamdullilah,” and a feature on DJ Breezy’s “Outside”.
It is believed they have a personal relationship transcending musical synergy.
Black Sherif’s public declaration comes when Kwesi Arthur has taken an unexpected hiatus to address personal challenges.
Kwesi Arthur’s recent social media activity has been minimal, with his last tweet addressing criticism following his performance at Davido’s “Away” concert in London, which was deemed subpar by some critics.
He is currently on a break as he figures out how to bring his life back on track.
