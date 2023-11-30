ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Black Sherif declares 'so much love' for Kwesi Arthur

Dorcas Agambila

The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, has declared his utmost love for rap star Kwesi Arthur, causing a stir among fans and followers.

BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif
BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif

Blacko, in fact, wished Arthur knew how deep his love for him is.

Recommended articles

On X, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Black Sherif wrote: "I love Kwesi Arthur so much, I wish he knew."

The duo have collaborated on various projects including Kwesi Arthur’s hit track, “Alhamdullilah,” and a feature on DJ Breezy’s “Outside”.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed they have a personal relationship transcending musical synergy.

Black Sherif’s public declaration comes when Kwesi Arthur has taken an unexpected hiatus to address personal challenges.

Kwesi Arthur’s recent social media activity has been minimal, with his last tweet addressing criticism following his performance at Davido’s “Away” concert in London, which was deemed subpar by some critics.

He is currently on a break as he figures out how to bring his life back on track.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'Nipa bi y3 cobra' - Kuami Eugene reacts following allegations by former househelp, Mary

Berla Mundi

‘Learn to mind your business’ - Berla Mundi slams fan asking her to get married

Kuami Eugene and his former househelp Mary

'I was paid Gh400 monthly' - Kuami Eugene’s ex-househelp spills after she was sacked

Diana Asamoah

There is no way the ‘butterfly’ can knock out NPP - Diana Asamoah jabs Alan Kyerematen