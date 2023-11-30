Black Sherif declares 'so much love' for Kwesi Arthur

On X, Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Black Sherif wrote: "I love Kwesi Arthur so much, I wish he knew."

The duo have collaborated on various projects including Kwesi Arthur’s hit track, “Alhamdullilah,” and a feature on DJ Breezy’s “Outside”.

It is believed they have a personal relationship transcending musical synergy.

Black Sherif’s public declaration comes when Kwesi Arthur has taken an unexpected hiatus to address personal challenges.

Kwesi Arthur’s recent social media activity has been minimal, with his last tweet addressing criticism following his performance at Davido’s “Away” concert in London, which was deemed subpar by some critics.