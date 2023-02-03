Black Sherif has made Ghanaian artists useless – Archipalago

Speaking on an interview with Zion Felix on this Uncut show, Archipalago claimed these musicians are struggling to match the records and streams that Sherif is getting.

Palago said this is a result of the benefit of being on a record label.

According to Archipalago, any artist who is not under any strong record label will not get to the top. He mentioned that the record label Black Sherif works under, “Black Empire” is one of the biggest record label hence the popularity of Black Sherif and his break through into the international market; rendering the other artists useless.

With the achievements attained by the ‘Konongo Zongo’ hitmaker, he stated independent artists will struggle to get the same numbers.

Archipalago stressed that working with record labels does the magic.

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong is a Ghanaian singer and rapper professionally known as Black Sherif.

He gained popularity in 2021 with his song “First Sermon,” released in May 2021.

This was followed up with the “Second Sermon” in July.