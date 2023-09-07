ADVERTISEMENT
Worrying moment as Black Sherif opens up on emotional battle about life, hair and music

Dorcas Agambila

Black Sherif is apparently going through it.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The singer recently opened up about the challenges he's been facing in his career, shedding light on some concerning issues he's been dealing with silently.

The acclaimed musician shared his thoughts in a TikTok live video, where he expressed how certain individuals have been relentlessly targeting him.

He revealed that these attacks on his life have been escalating, causing him a great deal of distress.

Black Sherif said his mind hasn’t been at peace because attacks on his life have intensified.

In his own words, "People have pestered me, chased me to slash my throat.”

An emotionalBlack Sherif, after making this disclosure, ended the live video abruptly.

“I’ve been at war, I’ve been growing my hair, I’ve been running, I’ve been recording, I’ve been talking to my mum and dad. There’s been a lot going on. When it’s all said and done, everybody go hear am.

"No one is excluded. People who have pestered me before, others have chased me and want to slash my throat. People dey chase my throat, dey want slash am! On God! (speaks pijin),” he stated in the said TikTok live.

His statements have since drawn concerns from netizens who have asked stakeholders not to take them lightly.

Others have also offered prayers to him while bemoaning the level of hate within the showbiz industry.

