Black Sherif expresses desire to return to school to pursue fashion

The reigning VGMA “Artiste of the year” took to his Twitter page to announce that following the release of his new upcoming album, he intends to go back to school and learn how to make clothes.

“Need to get this album out and go back to school to learn how to make clothes,” he wrote.

While Black Sherif’s intention to study fashion was welcomed, his fans were more enthused about the album which they can’t wait for.

Black Sherif

Black Sherif’s rose to fame in 2021 with the release of ‘First Sermon’ in May, followed by ‘Second Sermon’ in July, which later received a remix featuring Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste Burna Boy.

Black Sherif’s style is rare in the Ghanaian music scene, but that’s not the only exciting feature. The calculated efforts to present looks that mirror the superstar’s sonic depth and diversity cannot be ignored. While many have criticized his fashion sense and called it weird, I will define his style as simple and stylish, albeit evocative.

