The controversial radio personality commented during an interview on Metro TV, where he argued that the sitting President, H.E Nana Addo, is ten years passed his retirement age, therefore, he must not be in power.

Blakk Rasta justified his argument by picking on reports that the President was recently captured sleeping at a world summit in Russia. According to him, it is a sign that Nana Addo is tired and must rest.

“He flies in a charted-flight all the way to Russia, see how many miles we have between Ghana and Russia, you couldn’t sleep well in your business class charted flight. Now taxpayers are paying for this, you arrive in Russia and you are caught dozing … you’ll wake up and sign contracts you’ve not heard because you were fast asleep” he said.

Nana Addo, Osarfo Mahama, Bawumia and entourage

According to Blakk Rasta, Senior Minister, Osafo Mafo is very old too but very greedy. The Zylofon FM radio presenter advocates that young and energetic people must be in power. Hear more from him in the video below and share your thoughts with us.