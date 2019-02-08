According to her, female artistes who tow this line usually do not last in the music industry.

Speaking to Accra-based Hitz FM, Akosua Agypong, said putting on scanty clothes often portrays celebs in a bad light.

“When I ask some of these artistes why they dress the way they do, they say ‘our managers said we should dress that way so that we will look good and sexy’,” she said.

“…the funny thing is those dresses do not make the popularity last,” the legendary highlife singer added.

Akosua Agyapong said she encountered same challenges during her formative years as a performer.

She, however, urged female artistes not to succumb to such demands by their managers.

“I have been doing music for 30 years and I did not succumb to any of those but I still have some of the young ones as my fans,” she said.

“For my first performance at Arts Center, the leader of the group that were going to back me up had a bottle of some substance and poured it for them to drink. When it got to my turn, I asked what it was, I was told it will keep the edge off and give me the confidence to perform.

“What you start with, if God is not by your side, is what you’ll end with, so I refused the drink. If I had taken that drink, I might have gotten addicted to it and take it to perform every time,” she added.