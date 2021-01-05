The blogger did this with photos to compare the looks of Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa's son, Livingstone Janam Setakla Jnr, to that of Blakk Cedi who previously worked with the dancehall act as his road manager.

Gideon Ofori has disclosed that he has been invited by the Ghana Police for questioning over his "distasteful" post, hence, he has issued an apology. "On 27th December 2020, I made a publication on my timeline promulgating a false rumour that Dr Louisa’s son Is for Black Cidi instead of Stonebwoy," he wrote.

Gidoen Ofori's post

The statement continued, “this rather distasteful false rumour has been widely circulated. And the consequences have been invited by the police to assist in investigations. I want to take this medium to send an apology to Dr Louisa, the husband (Stonebwoy), the family and the fan base for subjecting them to public ridicule and pain due to my amateurish type of blogging".

“Also, I am calling on Those Called Celebs and other bloggers and social media users who had screenshot my post and have publicized it on their platforms to pull it down," the statement added.

Gideon concluded that "to my colleague bloggers, Its about time we get serious with what we do and also take the ethics of our job seriously in order not to infringe people’s right. I have learnt my lessons".

Stonebwoy and his wife, has not passed any comment publicly on this story. See a screenshot of the blogger's statement below.