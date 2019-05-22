According to the actress, the paradox of the story is that some time back, it is these same bloggers who beg for their exclusive photos so as they can share on their blogs to gather traffic.

“Funny how some of these bloggers used to blow our phones up for our slay photos to gain followers and now they ask for money to even post our works and even n.g.o contents. It is well.” she wrote

Reacting to her comment made on her Instagram, fellow actress, Princess Shyngle advised her that, she is already influential on social media, with a lot of followers than Ghanaian blogger, therefore, she should rather promote herself and shun the bloggers.

“How many bloggers have more followers than you. You don’t need bloggers for anything honey they need you so don’t stress if they don’t want to post your work just use your own platform and promote yourself,” Princess Shyngle wrote.

See Salma’s post below and tell us what you think.