The Entertainment Achievement Awards put together by Citi TV and Citi FM celebrates entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art during the year 2020.

The awards scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others. The virtual ceremony which aired on Citi TV also saw the late Bob Pixel posthumously winning Photographer of the Year.

Okyeame Kwame, Tulenkey, Kofi Jamar, Camidoh, Irene Logan, Legon Palmwine Band, and Poetra Asantewa also played their part as performers for the awards show hosted by AJ Sarpong and Kwaku David of Citi FM and Citi TV.

See the list of all winners below:

Female Artiste – Adina

Male Artiste – Stonebwoy

Song of the Year – Open Gate

Album of the Year – Anloga Junction

Best Music Video – Inna Song

Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa

Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe

Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah

Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture

Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang

Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture

Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon

Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie

Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase

Even of the Year – Blacklove Concert

Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey

Stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah

Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez

Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel

Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories

Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown

Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs

Model of the Year – Gina Akala