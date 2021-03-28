The Entertainment Achievement Awards put together by Citi TV and Citi FM celebrates entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art during the year 2020.
The awards scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others. The virtual ceremony which aired on Citi TV also saw the late Bob Pixel posthumously winning Photographer of the Year.
Okyeame Kwame, Tulenkey, Kofi Jamar, Camidoh, Irene Logan, Legon Palmwine Band, and Poetra Asantewa also played their part as performers for the awards show hosted by AJ Sarpong and Kwaku David of Citi FM and Citi TV.
See the list of all winners below:
Female Artiste – Adina
Male Artiste – Stonebwoy
Song of the Year – Open Gate
Album of the Year – Anloga Junction
Best Music Video – Inna Song
Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa
Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe
Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah
Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture
Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown
Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang
Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture
Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon
Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie
Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase
Even of the Year – Blacklove Concert
Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey
Stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah
Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez
Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel
Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories
Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown
Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs
Model of the Year – Gina Akala