Friends, family and colleagues of the late photographer trooped to the funeral grounds to pay their last respect to him.

Reports of the passing of Bob Pixel came on Thursday (February 25) afternoon through a series of tweets and Facebook posts from friends and fans.

He is known for capturing beautiful images of tourists sites in Ghana, festivals and traditional gatherings.

Pulse.com.gh expresses its condolences to the family of the celebrated photographer.

Below are some photos from the funeral event:

Here are photos from Bob Pixel's funeral

