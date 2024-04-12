Bob Risky will be sent to male prison after admitting he is a man in court - NCS

A spokesperson for the correctional service stated, "Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court."

Furthermore, measures will be taken to ensure Bobrisky's safety from potential sexual assault by other inmates.

The correctional service assured that adequate protection will be provided, stating, "He shouldn't be afraid of sexual assault from other male inmates because our men can give him protection."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobrisky, who has portrayed himself as transitioning to a female on social media platforms like Instagram, has garnered a significant following. Despite his public persona, he will be treated according to his legal gender status while in custody.