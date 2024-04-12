ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bob Risky will be sent to male prison after admitting he is a man in court - NCS

Selorm Tali

The Nigerian Correctional Service has confirmed that Idris 'Bobrisky' Okuneye, a crossdresser known for wearing female attire, will be housed in the male section of the prison facility during his six-month incarceration.

Bob Risky
Bob Risky

This decision was made based on Bobrisky's assertion of his male gender status during his court appearance.

Recommended articles

A spokesperson for the correctional service stated, "Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court."

Furthermore, measures will be taken to ensure Bobrisky's safety from potential sexual assault by other inmates.

The correctional service assured that adequate protection will be provided, stating, "He shouldn't be afraid of sexual assault from other male inmates because our men can give him protection."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bobrisky, who has portrayed himself as transitioning to a female on social media platforms like Instagram, has garnered a significant following. Despite his public persona, he will be treated according to his legal gender status while in custody.

Earlier on, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, Aka Bobrisky, to six months in jail with no option of fine.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Medikal and Fella

Medikal covers Fella Makafui’s tattoo from his arm after announcing their split

Salma Mumin

I am naturally attracted to generous rich men - Salma Mumin reveals

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi details why she ditched GhOne to TV3 (VIDEO)

Media Personality Berla Mundi

God made me uncomfortable at GHOne - 5 career lessons from Berla Mundi's speech