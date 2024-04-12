This decision was made based on Bobrisky's assertion of his male gender status during his court appearance.
Bob Risky will be sent to male prison after admitting he is a man in court - NCS
The Nigerian Correctional Service has confirmed that Idris 'Bobrisky' Okuneye, a crossdresser known for wearing female attire, will be housed in the male section of the prison facility during his six-month incarceration.
Recommended articles
A spokesperson for the correctional service stated, "Since he admitted to being a male in court, then we have to abide by what was submitted in court."
Furthermore, measures will be taken to ensure Bobrisky's safety from potential sexual assault by other inmates.
The correctional service assured that adequate protection will be provided, stating, "He shouldn't be afraid of sexual assault from other male inmates because our men can give him protection."
Bobrisky, who has portrayed himself as transitioning to a female on social media platforms like Instagram, has garnered a significant following. Despite his public persona, he will be treated according to his legal gender status while in custody.
Earlier on, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, Aka Bobrisky, to six months in jail with no option of fine.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh