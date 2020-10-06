Mrs Ciara Antwi who welcomed her triplets about four months ago with the affluent Ghanaian man of God, Rev Obofour, has decided to baptize her babies into the Bhim Nation family.

This she did by dressing her babies, Jese, Jeremie and Jeremiah in Bhim Nation regalia she apparently received as gifts from the singer. She shared a video of her Bhim Nation dressed triplets and wrote: "There are no words that can express my thanks for you."

She continued that "if words could be hugs, your siblings would send you pages. Your brothers and sister says thank you, big brother, for this beautiful Bhim outfits. We love you dearly. Bhimnation to the world".

Bofowaa's post came with another video of hers jamming to Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' songs. Watch it below.