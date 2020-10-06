Felecia put together her loved up photos with Ray plus other shots of them together whilst he was sick, into a short video that is breaking hearts on social media. The post forcing down tears from its viewers has Lukas Graham's 'Love Someone' song playing in the background.

The girlfriend to the talented artist, famed for his viral sketched works of drawing celebrities as Penciled Celebrities, added a caption saying "No more pain, No more suffering, No more tears. You prayed. We prayed. The world prayed and God listened".

Bidding her lover farewell into his next world, Felicia in a Facebook post added that "I needed you, The world needed you but God needed you most! Forever in my heart. Rest well my love, until we meet again. Your most beautiful, Nhyie".

Watch the video below.