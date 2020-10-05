Some crew members of the Nigerian singer was reportedly bounced from entering a popular night bar and lounge in Osu and that saw him furiously leaving the venue over concerns that he won't leave some of his crew and get into the venue.

He reportedly said told them he could buy the place 10m times before leaving the venue to D Black's Oasis Lounge and Club Onyx to have fun with his crew. However, another incident occurred at Club Onyx too.

Whilst leaving the venue, fans mobbed Davido for pictures, however, one unfortunate fan got his smacked to the floor by the 'Fem' singer for reasons not clear. The video has since gone viral on social media with dozens of commentary.

READ ALSO: Davido and Stonebwoy go crazy over new song they have recorded

People are suggesting that this particular fan pushed the singer whilst in a hot chase to get a photo with him too before pointing his phone into his face. The act apparently got Davido angry and he smacked the phone.

Pulse.com.gh can not confirm what exactly happened but watch the viral video below and tell us what you think. Was it a self-defence act or Davido was rude to this fan?