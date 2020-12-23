The Ghanaian singer has shared a statement that criticizes Ghana's Electoral Commission over issues surrounding the 2020 election. According to the post shared on MzBel's Facebook page, the statement was authored by Bola Ray - a claim he has denied.

Mzbel's now deleted post

Debunking the claim, the EIB CEO shared a screenshot of Mzbel's post and wrote: " Kindly disregard this. It is FAKE. I have written no such thing. Do your politics but LEAVE ME OUT OF IT".

Following this, MzBel deleted the post but has not passed any comment about it yet. However, an alleged leaked WhatsApp text between Bola Ray and someone who was communicating with him about Mzbel's post, he requested that the singer apologize for her misleading post or face his wrath.

The text reads "and ask Mzbel to take it down and apologize asap or she faces my wrath". See the screenshot below.