ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'They asked me to say my last prayer' - Bongo Ideas recounts ordeal after arrest (video)

Dorcas Agambila

Albert Nat Hyde, known by his online alias Bongo Ideas, has shared details of his purported abduction and torture which happened on March 14, 2024.

Albert Nat Hyde
Albert Nat Hyde

Reports surfaced claiming that Hyde was apprehended by law enforcement authorities due to a post he made on social media.

Recommended articles

But both the Police and National Security denied any involvement in his detention, leaving the circumstances shrouded in mystery.

READ MORE: Ghana Police denies arresting Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a BongoIdeas

After days of uncertainty, Bongo Ideas returned home, reportedly in a severely compromised state.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his first interview following his release, Bongo Ideas spoke to German broadcaster DW Africa about his harrowing experience, attributing it to individuals he claimed were posing as law enforcement officers.

He recounted the terrifying ordeal: “In the early hours of March 14, 2024, around 3:am, individuals pretending to be policemen forcibly entered my residence and forcefully removed me. They threatened me with firearms, putting my life at risk, and subjected me to physical assault, all while cautioning me against speaking out against the President.”

His revelation sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many blaming Hyde for bringing such attacks upon himself.

Hyde's revelation elicited mixed reactions on social media, with some blaming him for inviting such attacks upon himself. However, others condemned the assault, advocating for the use of democratic processes to address any grievances against Hyde rather than resorting to clandestine and violent methods of intimidation.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musicians who have survived ghastly road accidents

Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur says he is a married man now; declines to disclose wife's name

Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo

Kofi Adjorlolo unhappy Ghanaian Tv stations show Nigerian movies free of charge

Asantewaa

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump for the first time; confirms pregnancy rumours