Ghana Police denies arresting Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a BongoIdeas

In a statement issued on Friday, March 15, the Ghana Police Service said its checks with the family of BongoIdeas revealed that he was at home, contrary to reports that he was in the custody of law enforcement agencies.
The Ghana Police Service has denied arresting popular blogger Albert Nat Hyde, also known as BongoIdeas. This follows rumors on Thursday, March 14, that the controversial social media sensation was arrested by security officials.
"The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to social media reports that one Albert Nat Hyde, also known as BongoIdeas, has been arrested by the Police.
"The Ghana Police Service has not arrested the said individual.
"The Police have contacted a relative who has confirmed that BongoIdeas is at home," the Ghana Police Service's statement read.
Since the rumoured arrest of the blogger went viral, Ghanaians have been expressing mixed reactions on social media amid nationwide internet constraints.
