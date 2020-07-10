According to the 54-year-old retired boxer, who is making plans to return to the ring, his ancestral roots can be traced to Congo.

He said he took a genealogical DNA test and the result shows he’s from the Central African country.

“I did my ancestry,” he revealed on his podcast, “I’m a n**** from Congo…Ain’t that some bullshit.”

R&B singer Akon who was on the show explained that Mike Tyson’s DNA test isn’t ‘bullshit’ but the truth, saying he possess a character similar to the people of Congo.

According to Akon, Congolese kill gorillas with their bare hands, hence, Mike Tyson’s fierce fighting techniques and instincts.

“I was just about saying you look Congolese,” he claimed. “He got the heart of a Congolese. Can I tell you something about Congolese? This is why they are at war to today. These dudes kill gorillas with their bare hands.”

Tyson made his professional debut at 18 in March 1985, and in November 1986 he became the youngest man to win a share of the heavyweight title.

Tyson, whose career record was 50-6 with 44 knockouts, was well-known throughout his career for his knockout power, Espn reports.

Watch Mike Tyson confess his ancestral root below.