In the heat of the beef, Pope Skinny is reported to have said that "your so-called 1million mansion is less than $200k. That one too was a gift by a political party for using your song. Your bragging life has come to an end”.

Reacting to this in an interview with Joynews, Kwaw Kese has mentioned that he followed the brouhaha of Shatta and Pope too and he thinks that Wale must now eat the humble pie by admitting that he lied to Ghanaians about the worth of his house.

According to Kwaw Kese, the “Juju” singer is only a braggart and he could have been prosecuted in some countries for his lies. In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the ace Ghanaian rapper is, therefore, asking for the SM Lord to apologize to Ghanaians else he’ll force him to do so.

Hear more from Kwaw Kese in the video below.