‘Bring back Moesha within 24 hours else I’ll expose you’ - Ayisha Modi threatens pastor

She later revealed in a viral video that she did drugs, attempted suicide and sold her cars after she repented and gave her life to Christ. In the video, she also disclosed that she will never sleep with any man until she is married.

But Ayisha Modi has appointed an accusing finger at Gabby Ibe and threatened to expose him if he doesn’t bring back Moesha Boduong.

“I don’t know who u are pastor and I Ayisha don’t really care who you are,” she said in an Instagram post. “If only you don’t want me to shake Ghana for you to leave our sister alone. Pastor Biko don’t let me come live for you. Leave our precious sister to us, if only you don’t want me to tell the world what is going on.”

Ayisha promised to fight Gabby Ibe spiritually if he doesn’t leave Mosha alone.

“Biko respect yourself and bring @moeshaboduong back. I swear to you with my life, this fight is me and you paaaaa. I give you 24 hours to bring Moe back if not Ghana will be too hot for you. Dare me! I have been very quiet about a lot of things going on. Don’t let us fight this spiritual fight Biko.”

She added: “No one touches anybody around me. I Repeat with so much boldness No one touches anything that belongs to me. If you have ears listen to wai. I will fight you spiritually and physically. I give you 24 hours. And listen don’t you ever put a camera on Moe to us she is a grown-up. Will never let you destroy her. Never.”