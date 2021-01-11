The report has been confirmed by Rex Omar on Okay FM. Speaking to Abeiku Santana during a phone-in interview, the GHAMRO President said the arrest was caused by people from the presidency.

"According to sources some boys from the Presidency went to arrest him and they have gone dump him at BNI whilst BNI themselves don't know why Bulldog is there, so that is the information we have now," he said.

Rex Omar

Asked what caused the arrest, the NDC communication team member who speaks for the party on issues of the creative arts industry, said: " that is the country we live in now, we are still finding out and whatever be the case we will put it out".

Rex Omar added that Bulldog's lawyer confirmed his arrest to him. Hear more from the video below.

Pulse.com.gh can not either confirm the reason for the alleged arrest, however, Bulldog appeared on UTV's 'United Showbiz' show, where he made some comments about the President concerning the Menzgold saga.

"As for the Menzgold money it will come, if not Nana Addo run, he will not finish his four years. I am telling you, he no go finish his four years," he said and Afia Schwarzenegger who was on the show argued that " you are threatening the President" and replied, "shut up it's not your business, don't put words in my mouth".

Though it's not confirmed it is not the statement above that has caused Bulldog's arrest, some social media users believe it has a connection to the arrest. Watch the video below for what Bulldog said.