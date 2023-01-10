Bulldog convicted and fined GHC48K over assault on Nana Addo

The outspoken artiste manager, a regular pundit of United Television (UTV) escaped custodial sentence when he was sentenced to a fine of GHc48,000 by the court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.

In a report by starrfm.com, Bullgod was arraigned after he was said to have made statement to wit: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish with his four year tenure if he failed to pay customers of an alleged Ponzi scheme by Menzgold.

The court while sentencing him emphasised that should he default in the payment, he will serve 40 days imprisonment.