The two have been making waves on social media lately after Shatta Wale featured on Wendy Shay’s ‘Stevie Wonder’ song.

They were again spotted in a Ferrari car and other places that got the public cementing the fact that they might be intimate.

But, Shatta Wale recently took to twitter to disclose how Bullet, born in real life as Ricky Nana Agyemang, is stopping Wendy Shay from dating him.

He said: “So you bullet ,if I ask my wife to come then you tell her not come erh ..okkkkk … after all I did …Ghana please judge this case for me ..Anyway I love you babe.”

Credit: Adomfmonline