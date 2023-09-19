In a new video, the excited women joined the City Boy challenge to the song by the Nigerian singer. The video was first shared by popular Ghanaian dancer, Official Starter, who is also widely known for his viral videos with the market women dancers.
Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song (VIDEO)
The popular Ghanaian market women dancers have gone global as their latest move has caught the attention of Burna Boy.
'As I dey for market e dey give me joy' he captioned the video on TikTok which has crossed 750K views with more than 1000 comments within 24 hours.
The Grammy award-winning singer after seeing the video has decided to further share it on his Instagram story for his 15 million global followers to catch up with the challenge entry from Accra. Burna Boy captioned the post with love emojis.
'City Boy' is one of the songs on the "Africa Giant' singer's latest album, 'I Told Them'. The seventh studio album by the Nigerian singer was released on 25 August 2023 through Atlantic, Spaceship Records, and Bad Habit.
The album features guest appearances from 21 Savage, Dave, Seyi Vibez, J. Cole, GZA and RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Byron Messia.
