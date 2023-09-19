Burna Boy shows love to Ghanaian market women dancing to his song (VIDEO)

'As I dey for market e dey give me joy' he captioned the video on TikTok which has crossed 750K views with more than 1000 comments within 24 hours.

The Grammy award-winning singer after seeing the video has decided to further share it on his Instagram story for his 15 million global followers to catch up with the challenge entry from Accra. Burna Boy captioned the post with love emojis.

'City Boy' is one of the songs on the "Africa Giant' singer's latest album, 'I Told Them'. The seventh studio album by the Nigerian singer was released on 25 August 2023 through Atlantic, Spaceship Records, and Bad Habit.