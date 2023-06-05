Burna Boy takes London by storm with epic concert

From his early banger "Like to Party" to the anthemic "Last Last," Burna Boy unleashed a setlist that spanned his incredible decade-long career. The sold-out show was a true testament to his undeniable talent.

Burna Boy commanded the stage, surrounded by a multitude of energetic dancers who added an extra flair to the performance.

Throughout the two-hour extravaganza held at the iconic grounds of West Ham United football club, Burna Boy was joined by an impressive lineup of stars including Stormzy, J Hus, Dave, and Popcaan. The collaborations took the energy to another level, leaving the audience in awe.

Burna Boy's groundbreaking concert not only showcased his remarkable talent but also served as a celebration of the global impact of African music.