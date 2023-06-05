With 80,000 fans in attendance, the atmosphere was electrifying as the crowd eagerly awaited the show, and social media posts were evident.
Burna Boy takes London by storm with epic concert
Afrobeats star Burna Boy on Sunday made history as the first African artist to headline a UK stadium.
From his early banger "Like to Party" to the anthemic "Last Last," Burna Boy unleashed a setlist that spanned his incredible decade-long career. The sold-out show was a true testament to his undeniable talent.
Burna Boy commanded the stage, surrounded by a multitude of energetic dancers who added an extra flair to the performance.
Throughout the two-hour extravaganza held at the iconic grounds of West Ham United football club, Burna Boy was joined by an impressive lineup of stars including Stormzy, J Hus, Dave, and Popcaan. The collaborations took the energy to another level, leaving the audience in awe.
Burna Boy's groundbreaking concert not only showcased his remarkable talent but also served as a celebration of the global impact of African music.
